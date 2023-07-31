Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IMD issues ‘green’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for next 2 days

IMD issues ‘green’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for next 2 days

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The reduced rain comes as a relief for the state after 13 people lost their lives in rain-related disasters last Thursday. By July 26, Mumbai had already crossed the record for July with 1512.6mm of rainfall. The average rainfall the city receives in the month is 919.9mm

Mumbai: A ‘green’ alert indicating light to moderate rain awaits Mumbai and Palghar for the next two days. Thane is also put on a ‘green’ alert for Monday, after which it is on ‘yellow’ alert indicating a very likely possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Mumbai, India - June 30, 2023: People going through the heavy rain at Parel in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
“Tomorrow Mumbai can expect light to moderate rains. All the monsoon activity on the West Coast has reduced, which can again pick up by August 2 or 3,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30am on Sunday, Colaba recorded 12.6mm of rainfall, and Santacruz recorded 24.6mm.

The reduced rain comes as a relief for the state after 13 people lost their lives in rain-related disasters last Thursday. By July 26, Mumbai had already crossed the record for July with 1512.6mm of rainfall. The average rainfall the city receives in the month is 919.9mm.

Till Sunday, Colaba had received 1,755.2mm of rain and Santacruz 2,308.4mm from June 1. The seasonal total for Colaba is 2,094.5mm, and Santacruz is 2,318.8mm, with Santacruz barely 10mm from crossing its seasonal total.

