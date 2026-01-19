THANE: After nearly two decades of delays, the long-awaited funicular railway at Haji Malang, also known as the Shri Malanggad shrine, was inaugurated on Sunday by BJP MLAs Kisan Kathore and Sulabha Gaikwad. Located around 20 km from Kalyan, the hilltop shrine is revered by both Muslims and Hindus and draws devotees from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Haji Malang funicular railway finally inaugurated after 20-year wait

Until now, devotees had to climb more than 2,500 steps to reach the shrine, a journey that could take three to four hours on foot. With the new funicular railway, the hilltop can be reached in five to 10 minutes. A round trip will cost ₹150, though the service will remain free for the first two days.

The facility is expected to be a major relief for senior citizens, children and others who struggle with the steep climb, particularly during the annual yatra on Magh Poornima when thousands of devotees visit the shrine. It will also ease the daily commute for hundreds of people who live on the hill and run small businesses or manage shrine-related activities.

The proposal for the project was first mooted in 2004 by Kathore and received approval during the tenure of then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. However, it remained on paper for years. Work began in 2012 but was repeatedly delayed due to technical challenges and the difficult terrain.

To accommodate the 1.2-km two-way track, a portion of the Malanggad hill was cut to lay the railway line. The foundation stone was laid in February 2013 and the Public Works Department began construction through a private contractor in October 2013. Initially estimated to cost ₹93 crore, the project missed multiple deadlines, including the original target of March 2015.

Speaking to HT, Kathore said the project had been his dream since his tenure as the Ambernath MLA. “I feel immense happiness that this ambitious project has been completed after overcoming numerous obstacles, administrative procedures, and technical challenges. Spanning approximately 1,200 metres, this is the country’s longest funicular railway project,” he said.

Kathore said the project was implemented on a Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) basis and was among the state government’s pioneering initiatives. He added that obtaining clearances was a lengthy process as Malanggad falls in an eco-sensitive zone and required approvals from the Central Environment Ministry and other departments.

The service will be managed by a staff of 70 and can carry up to 120 passengers at a time. Earlier, the climb to the shrine took up to two hours even for regular trekkers. With the funicular now operational, the journey can be completed in about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the absence of Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, who had been following up with authorities for a decade to expedite the project, at Sunday’s inauguration has sparked political murmurs in local circles.