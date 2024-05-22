 HC grants bail to Rahul Vyas arrested for raping Bollywood actress | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
HC grants bail to Rahul Vyas arrested for raping Bollywood actress

BySahyaja MS
May 22, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Bombay High Court grants bail to Harsh Jyotindra Vyas, accused of sexually assaulting a Bollywood actress, citing lack of initial non-consensual allegations.

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Harsh Jyotindra Vyas, also known as Rahul, who has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Bollywood actress in Andheri. The court cited the lack of initial allegations of non-consensual relations and financial exploitation as a significant factor in its decision.

HT Image
HT Image

Vyas was arrested by Oshiwara police in 2023 after being on the run for five years due to his involvement in a robbery. He was arrested near Fitness First Gym on Veera Desai Road, Andheri, following a tip-off. During interrogation, Vyas confessed to being part of a gang that committed a violent robbery at the office of a computer instructor in Oshiwara, where they assaulted the instructor and his staff before fleeing with cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

The current case against Vyas involves charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(n) for repeated rape, as well as assault and criminal intimidation. The accusations emerged from an incident reported by a Bollywood actress, who alleged that she met Vyas at a gym in Andheri in June 2021. Their relationship quickly developed into a relationship, during which Vyas allegedly promised marriage and had sexual relations with her.

The actress claimed that Vyas coerced her into continuing a pregnancy against her wishes, resulting in a miscarriage in July 2022. She further alleged that after conceiving again in November 2022, Vyas began distancing himself and ultimately refused to marry her. The situation escalated in April 2023, when an altercation in a car led to Vyas allegedly abusing and assaulting her, followed by threats of dire consequences.

In a supplementary statement, the actress accused Vyas of extracting 98 lakh from her over a period of more than a year. Despite these serious allegations, Vyas’s counsel argued that the relationship was consensual and even suggested that the couple had married, with Vyas’s mother staying with the actress for two months.

The prosecution, against granting bail, pointed out Vyas’s criminal past and the danger he could pose to the actress and her child. They stressed his connection to a 2017 robbery case through statements from co-accused, including his brother.

Justice N J Jamadar, after reviewing the case details, noted that the initial allegations did not mention non-consensual sexual relations or financial exploitation, which appeared only in the supplementary statement. The court determined that the relationship seemed consensual initially and imposed strict conditions for Vyas’s bail, including a personal bond of 50,000, regular check-ins with the Oshiwara Police Station, and prohibitions against contacting the actress or tampering with evidence.

News / Cities / Mumbai / HC grants bail to Rahul Vyas arrested for raping Bollywood actress

