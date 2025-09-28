Edit Profile
    Headmaster arrested for molestation of Class 1 student in Dombivali

    Advocate Mukesh Bhoir, the deputy taluka chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), joined many villagers to confront the accused at the school

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 4:28 AM IST
    By Pramod Tambe
    KALYAN: The acting headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school in Dombivali was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a Class 1 student. According to the police, the incident occurred during school hours on September 24.

    (Shutterstock)
    (Shutterstock)

    The child narrated the ordeal to her mother, who immediately alerted the parents of other students in the school and the school committee members, said a police officer. Advocate Mukesh Bhoir, the deputy taluka chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), joined many villagers to confront the accused at the school. The crowd then beat him up and ensured he surrendered to the authorities.

    After receiving a complaint on Saturday, the Manpada police booked a case against him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. “The accused is in custody, and further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

    The ZP School has three male and two female staff members catering to students from Classes 1 to 7.

