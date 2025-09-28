Heavy overnight rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues ‘red alert’ till Monday morning

Torrential overnight rains battered Mumbai, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for the city and neighbouring districts. Though the downpour eased by Sunday morning, intermittent heavy spells continued across the metropolis and its suburbs, raising concerns of waterlogging and other disruptions. Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai late on Saturday. (PTI)

The IMD has sounded a ‘red alert’ in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts, which will remain in force until Monday morning. It also issued a ‘red alert’ for the next three hours in Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning.

Mumbai recorded 71.99mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8am on Sunday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 70.44mm and 81.42mm, respectively.

According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the day. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell reported that the Andheri subway, shut down due to waterlogging, was reopened after drainage operations were completed.

Multiple rain-related incidents were reported throughout the city, though there were no casualties. The BMC recorded 28 complaints of fallen trees or branches — 22 from the city and six from the western suburbs. Teams were dispatched for verification and clearing operations.

Five complaints of partial house or wall collapses were also received, with one incident in the city, one in the eastern suburbs, and three in the western suburbs. Emergency services responded promptly to assess damage and provide relief. No injuries were reported.

The rains also triggered 11 short-circuit incidents — five in the city, two in the eastern suburbs, and four in the western suburbs. Electricity departments were alerted and addressed the issues without harm to residents.

However, transport services remained unaffected despite the downpour. As of 9am, both Central and Western Railway services were running smoothly, and BEST bus operations continued without disruptions.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and urged citizens to remain alert, particularly in waterlogging-prone areas. Civic officials warned of a high tide of 3.24 metres at 2.55pm, which could worsen waterlogging if accompanied by heavy rainfall, though a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8.50pm is expected to help later in the day.