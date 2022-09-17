Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hunt on for missing person as dead body of woman found in pool of blood in Bhiwandi

Hunt on for missing person as dead body of woman found in pool of blood in Bhiwandi

mumbai news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 09:28 PM IST

A woman aged between 45 and 50 years was found dead in Bhiwandi on Saturday morning; her body was found in a house, whose owner had fled the area since two days

The dead body of a woman was found in a pool of blood in Bhiwandi on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Bhiwandi

A woman aged between 45 and 50 years was found murdered in Bhiwandi on Saturday morning. The Bhiwandi rural police are investigating the matter. Identification of the body was still going on. Her body was found in a house, whose owner had fled the area since two days.

The incident occurred in Bhiwandi’s Saroli Pada. The residents called police stating that an odour was coming out of the closed house. The person who used to live there was not seen for the past few days. Bhiwandi Taluka police officers reached the spot, broke open the door and found the woman in a pool of blood.

An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “Our team immediately did the panchnama and started searching for the accused. The woman was beaten with a heavy object and due to severe head injury, she died. The body seems like two days old. We are yet to identify the woman as no one could recognise her. A team has gone to UP in search of the house owner.”

