PUNE: Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, have developed and validated a laboratory test that can detect dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses simultaneously from a single sample. The test could help doctors and laboratories distinguish between the three mosquito-borne infections, which often present similar symptoms in their early stages.

ICMR-NIV develops multiplex RT-PCR test to detect dengue, chikungunya, Zika simultaneously. (HT ARCHIVE) more less

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The findings were published in the journal ‘Archives of Virology’ on November 12. The test uses multiplex real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a molecular technique that can detect multiple viruses in the same sample.

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The research team comprised scientists from NIV units in Pune, Alappuzha and Bengaluru, along with researchers from the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), Ghaziabad. The researchers said the assay has potential applications in early differential diagnosis and public health surveillance.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at B J Medical College, said the development had practical applications and the potential for wider use. “The results have clear translational value. The team has developed a test kit that has the potential for commercial use. This is a positive development and can be used for public health surveillance,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} For the study, researchers evaluated the assay using clinical samples comprising 257 dengue-positive, 113 chikungunya-positive, four Zika-positive and 220 negative samples. They also assessed its performance against proficiency panels from the Quality Control for Molecular Diagnostics (QCMD) programme covering 2022 to 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the study, researchers evaluated the assay using clinical samples comprising 257 dengue-positive, 113 chikungunya-positive, four Zika-positive and 220 negative samples. They also assessed its performance against proficiency panels from the Quality Control for Molecular Diagnostics (QCMD) programme covering 2022 to 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The study reported a clinical sensitivity of 95.3% for dengue, with a 95% confidence interval (which indicates the range within which researchers estimate the true sensitivity of a test is likely to lie, based on the study data) of 91.99% to 97.56%. For chikungunya, the sensitivity was 98.2%, with a 95% confidence interval of 93.64% to 99.78%. Clinical specificity was 100% for all three viruses.

Sensitivity measures how reliably a test identifies infections in people who have the disease, while specificity indicates how accurately it identifies those who do not.

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The assay showed no cross-reactivity with related viruses, respiratory viruses or bacterial and protozoan pathogens that can cause acute fever. It also correctly classified all samples in the QCMD proficiency panels as positive or negative. Its performance remained consistent across different testing days, reagent batches and real-time PCR platforms.

The test incorporates the human beta-actin gene as an internal control to check whether genetic material was extracted properly and whether substances in a sample interfered with the testing process.

However, the researchers acknowledged a limitation in the study, with only four Zika-positive clinical samples included in the evaluation. They said further testing using a larger number of Zika-positive samples would be necessary to establish the assay’s performance for detecting the virus.