MUMBAI: Nakul Aggarwal and Ritesh Arora, cofounders of BrowserStack, a cloud web and mobile testing platform, pledged ₹100 crore to their alma mater Indian Insititute of Technology Bombay (IITB) on Tuesday. The contribution aims to upgrade student housing facilities and transform the residential experience for students on campus. Both Aggarwal and Arora graduated from IITB in 2006 with B Tech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering. Since then, they have gained international recognition as technology entrepreneurs and leaders focused on innovation and solving global challenges. IIT Bombay receives ₹ 100 cr donation towards hostel infrastructure ( HT Archives) (HT PHOTO)

Part of the donation comes through BrowserStack’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program committed to nurturing India’s brightest minds through education and innovation.

A statement issued by IITB said the donation will primarily be utilised towards two infrastructure initiatives -- the complete reconstruction of Hostel 6, where both Aggarwal and Arora lived during their undergraduate years and Project Evergreen, a large-scale effort to modernize Hostels 7, 8, and 21. These upgrades are part of the institute’s mission to enhance hostel infrastructure and accommodate 14,000 students in a modern and inclusive campus environment.

Arora, who is also the CEO of BrowserStack, reflected on the impact of IITB’s environment on their journey towards building their company into a global tech leader. “Through this contribution, we’re not just rebuilding hostels but also investing in environments where the next generation of tech leaders can collaborate, ideate, and push boundaries,” he said.

Aggarwal, the company’s CTO, spoke about the personal connection to the project. He said, “My journey from Hostel 6 to building a global tech company showed me how powerful the right environment is for nurturing innovation. This contribution is personal for us. We’re simply giving back to the institution that showed us what’s possible when talent meets opportunity.”

Professor Shireesh Kedare, director, IIT Bombay said that this support will significantly enhance the living and learning environment for students on campus. “This generous gesture by Nakul Aggarwal and Ritesh Arora exemplifies the spirit of giving back that our alumni community upholds. We are immensely proud of their achievements and grateful for their unwavering commitment to IIT Bombay.”

BrowserStack, a leading software testing platform, powers over two million tests daily across 19 global data centres.