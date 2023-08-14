Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) administration has taken swift measures to rectify a divisive situation on campus by removing posters that proclaimed “Vegetarian only are allowed to sit here” put up by a few students within the canteen premises. IIT-B removes ‘vegetarian only’ posters from canteen

This move came in response to an outcry from the student body, who vehemently opposed the placement of reservation-related posters by certain students in the canteen area. They had put up counter posters. The administration has taken down all the posters.

Around 15 days back, a few students had put up ‘vegetarian only’ posters on the canteen walls. They would even force those who prefer non-vegetarian food to vacate the place. HT had reported on the same on July 30.

After this incident, a representative of the student collective, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), pointed out that the institute did not have an official food segregation policy.

A student collective had put up a counter poster stating, “Enabling Inter-dining practices has been a major force of the anti-caste movement to foster communal harmony. Self-seclusion and ostracization of others on dietary preferences is a way to maintain caste supremacy.”

The administration then took down all the posters.

Adarsh Priyadarshi, PhD student tweeted, “IIT Bombay administration was forced to take down ‘only vegetarians are allowed’ posters. It’s not the choice we fight for, We fight for history And assert our consciousness at different historical juncture!!”

A student tweeted an image with the tag line: “From eggs in midday meals to public space for all, struggle should go on.”

Another tweet read: “Eating chicken sukha at once used to be the only vegetarians are allowed area.”