Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT-B placement season kicks off with 2.2-cr offer

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Over 50 companies participated in first day of placements, including multinational and Indian companies as well as leading trading firms like WorldQuant and IMC

Mumbai: The first phase of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s placement season commenced on Sunday with a record-breaking offer worth 2.2 crore from Da Vinci Derivatives, a fintech trading company. The company extended its highest package to multiple students this year, said sources. Da Vinci Derivatives also featured among companies which made 258 pre-placement offers (PPOs) to IIT-B students this year, consistent with last year’s figures.

IIT-B placement season kicks off with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.2-cr offer
IIT-B placement season kicks off with 2.2-cr offer

Over 40 companies participated in first day of placements, including multinational and Indian companies as well as leading trading firms like WorldQuant and IMC. Participating firms conducted multiple rounds of interviews and shortlisted candidates for further assessments. Several companies offered higher packages compared to the previous placement season, reflecting a strong post-COVID job market recovery, said students.

“This is shaping up to be a promising placement season, with better packages across sectors,” said an industry expert.

Indian firms such as Ola and Flipkart also made competitive offers to students on the first day. The placement season will continue till December 15.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On