Mumbai: The first phase of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s placement season commenced on Sunday with a record-breaking offer worth ₹2.2 crore from Da Vinci Derivatives, a fintech trading company. The company extended its highest package to multiple students this year, said sources. Da Vinci Derivatives also featured among companies which made 258 pre-placement offers (PPOs) to IIT-B students this year, consistent with last year’s figures. IIT-B placement season kicks off with ₹ 2.2-cr offer

Over 40 companies participated in first day of placements, including multinational and Indian companies as well as leading trading firms like WorldQuant and IMC. Participating firms conducted multiple rounds of interviews and shortlisted candidates for further assessments. Several companies offered higher packages compared to the previous placement season, reflecting a strong post-COVID job market recovery, said students.

“This is shaping up to be a promising placement season, with better packages across sectors,” said an industry expert.

Indian firms such as Ola and Flipkart also made competitive offers to students on the first day. The placement season will continue till December 15.