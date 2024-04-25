 IIT-B unveils facility to translate research into medical solutions | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
IIT-B unveils facility to translate research into medical solutions

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The 10X GMP facility will facilitate the manufacture of materials required for human clinical trials, including nanomaterials, tissue-engineered grafts, and drug nanoparticles, thus expediting the delivery of life-saving solutions to the market

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Wednesday unveiled its 10X Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility that will translate academic research into practical medical applications.

Speaking at the event, professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay, highlighted the potential of the facility. “The establishment of this facility underscores IIT Bombay’s steadfast commitment to bridging the gap between academic excellence and societal impact. From innovative cancer theragnostic agents to bioactive wound dressings, this facility will accelerate the development of a diverse array of healthcare products, addressing critical needs in healthcare and environmental sustainability,” he said.

The 10X GMP facility will facilitate the manufacture of materials required for human clinical trials, including nanomaterials, tissue-engineered grafts, and drug nanoparticles, thus expediting the delivery of life-saving solutions to the market.

Chaudhuri expressed gratitude towards the contribution of Raj Nair, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, whose philanthropic endeavours were instrumental in realising the vision of the facility. “Nair’s unwavering support exemplifies the spirit of philanthropy and collaboration, advancing our mission of bringing laboratory innovations to market fruition, thereby enhancing societal well-being,” Chaudhuri remarked.

Nair, in his address, highlighted the significance of providing highly affordable breakthrough medical solutions to society, emphasising the facility’s goal of achieving solutions that are ten times cheaper, better, or faster than existing treatments.

Mumbai
