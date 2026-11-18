MUMBAI: Mahindra Last-Mile Mobility, one of the two Indian finalists at this year’s Earthshot Prize, won 1 million pounds on Tuesday for its work of building electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. A winner in the category of ‘Clean Our Air’, the company has sold more than 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles, and reports that the sales have avoided more than 180,000 metric tonnes of CO₂. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility CEOSuman Mishra dedicated the award to her team and customers. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Dedicating the award to her team and customers, Suman Mishra, CEO, said, “When we started, customers wanted a better livelihood and income.” The company’s ambition is to make electric the preferred choice for drivers, small entrepreneurs, fleet operators and businesses. “Switching to electric not only improves the air quality of our densest cities but can also improve livelihoods,” said Mishra, who on Monday also announced a partnership with Uber to support the adoption of 5,000 electric three-wheelers over the next 12 months.

The sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony was held at the Jio Convention Centre at BKC presided over by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine, who are on a three-day visit to India. They are scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The award, recognising solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges, was instituted in 2020 by Prince William and The Royal Foundation. On Tuesday, each of the five winners will receive £1 million ( ₹12.54 crore) to help scale their solution.

Four other winners included Bhutan, Niue Ocean Wide Trust, PFAS-Free France, and Ørsted in the categories of Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate (see box). The Bhutanese delegation credited the award to the legacy of their kings whose vision was to ensure that 60% of the landmass must be under forest at all times, “a duty enshrined in our Constitution, making every citizen a trustee of our natural heritage”.

In his closing speech, Prince William said the world was facing the consequences of a changing climate more clearly than ever before with frequent heat waves and floods destroying the homes, harvests and livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

“We cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them that we knew it was happening… they deserve a generation prepared to act with urgency, determination and optimism, “ he said. Stating that this would be the decade where positive change became irreversible, Prince William added, “Because people are stepping forward to reshape our future.” Calling on everyone who was “choosing action over apathy”, he said, “Thank you for proving that optimism, when matched with action, can change the world.”

Princess Catherine, who presented the award to Bhutan, said that human beings were not separate from Nature but a part of it. “Just as the natural world finds ways to adapt and flourish, so too can we when we nurture new ideas and give them the opportunity to grow,” she said. “The people we’re celebrating tonight are a huge part of that story. Their work will inspire and create seismic change that will improve lives for generations to come.”

The grand and glitzy two-hour awards ceremony saw the presence of prominent Indian and international personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek and Simone Ashley walking the Green Carpet. The British royals were in Indian couture: while Prince William sported a black bandhgala, Princess Catherine wore a red designer Anarkali.

British band Take That performed in India for the first time. The musical line-up also featured Shashwat Sachdev, a renowned Indian composer, music producer and two-time National Award winner; Wild Women, India’s first all-female hip-hop collective; and Mumbai-based pianist and composer Merlin D’Souza.

The Earthshot Prize Summit is sponsored by the Serum Institute of India. Prime Video, the exclusive global streaming partner, will stream the awards night across more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages from November 30.