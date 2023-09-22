News / Cities / Mumbai News / Infant dies after ‘mentally ill’ mother flings her from 14th floor

Infant dies after ‘mentally ill’ mother flings her from 14th floor

ByVinay Dalvi
Sep 22, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The 39-day-old infant was stuck on the parapet of the first-floor window of a neighbouring building and was spotted by people after which the police were informed. With the help of residents the police recovered the baby girl and rushed her to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where she was declared dead on arrival

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman with speech and hearing impairment was booked on Thursday for allegedly flinging her 39-day-old baby girl from the 14th floor of her building in Mulund.

HT Image
HT Image

The infant was stuck on the parapet of the first-floor window of a neighbouring building and was spotted by people after which the police were informed, and a murder case was registered.

According to the police, around 8am they were informed about an infant being stuck on the parapet of a window on the first floor of an apartment in Mulund West on Zaveri Road.

A police team with the help of residents recovered the baby girl and rushed her to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where she was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, police teams enquired with the residents of the building and confirmed that a baby was residing on the 14th floor of the neighbouring building. “We enquired with the mother and learnt she was speech and hearing impaired and her husband has the same disabilities. She is from Surat and had come to her parents’ home during pregnancy. She allegedly threw the girl around 6.30 am” said an officer from Mulund police.

The police officer said she lost her eight-month-old son last year due to illness and later her father died and since then she has been depressed.

“She was mentally disturbed after the two incidents; her family members told us. We initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) but now registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The woman is presently being questioned with the help of her family and we will soon take a decision about her arrest,” said the police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out