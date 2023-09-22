Infant dies after ‘mentally ill’ mother flings her from 14th floor

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman with speech and hearing impairment was booked on Thursday for allegedly flinging her 39-day-old baby girl from the 14th floor of her building in Mulund. HT Image

The infant was stuck on the parapet of the first-floor window of a neighbouring building and was spotted by people after which the police were informed, and a murder case was registered.

According to the police, around 8am they were informed about an infant being stuck on the parapet of a window on the first floor of an apartment in Mulund West on Zaveri Road.

A police team with the help of residents recovered the baby girl and rushed her to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where she was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, police teams enquired with the residents of the building and confirmed that a baby was residing on the 14th floor of the neighbouring building. “We enquired with the mother and learnt she was speech and hearing impaired and her husband has the same disabilities. She is from Surat and had come to her parents’ home during pregnancy. She allegedly threw the girl around 6.30 am” said an officer from Mulund police.

The police officer said she lost her eight-month-old son last year due to illness and later her father died and since then she has been depressed.

“She was mentally disturbed after the two incidents; her family members told us. We initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) but now registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The woman is presently being questioned with the help of her family and we will soon take a decision about her arrest,” said the police officer.

