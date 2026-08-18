Innova goes out-of-control near Belapur bridge, kills 36-year-old biker, injures three in chain crash

NAVI MUMBAI: A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed and at least three people injured after a Toyota Innova allegedly lost control and ploughed into an autorickshaw, the motorcycle and several other three-wheelers and two-wheelers near the Uran Phata Bridge at CBD Belapur on Sunday afternoon.

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The deceased, identified as Anand Namdev Kadam, 36, a resident of Gothivali in Rabale, was riding behind an autorickshaw when the SUV allegedly rammed into it, setting off a chain of collisions. Police said the Innova went on to hit three other three-wheelers and two-wheelers, leaving several people injured and multiple vehicles damaged.

The accident took place around 3.10pm near the Uran Phata Bridge, after CBD Khind, according to the CBD Belapur police.

Ruchira Talekar, 44, a teacher and Nerul resident, was travelling from Kharghar towards Nerul in an autorickshaw with her sister Manisha Parekh and brother-in-law Atul Parekh when the Innova allegedly collided with their vehicle. Talekar told the police that she suffered injuries to her right foot and waist. Her sister sustained injuries to her chest and head, while Parekh suffered injuries to his head and neck, besides abrasions on his hands and legs. The Innova allegedly struck Kadam’s motorcycle moments after colliding with the autorickshaw. Kadam suffered serious injuries and later died, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The SUV allegedly continued moving after hitting Kadam’s motorcycle and crashed into three more three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Several people were injured in the multiple collisions, while the vehicles involved were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SUV allegedly continued moving after hitting Kadam’s motorcycle and crashed into three more three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Several people were injured in the multiple collisions, while the vehicles involved were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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Police identified the Innova driver as Hemant Ramesh Thanekar, 61, a resident of Thane. According to Arun Pawar, senior police inspector, CBD Belapur police station, Thanekar was driving the vehicle after the regular driver hired by the accused had fallen ill and had to be admitted to a hospital in Kolhapur. “The driver hired by the accused had reportedly fallen ill and had to be admitted to a hospital in Kolhapur. The senior citizen was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred on his return journey. A notice has been issued to him,” Pawar said.

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The injured complainant was undergoing treatment at D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul, where police recorded her statement before registering a case.

The CBD Belapur police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106 (punishment for causing death by negligence), 125(a) and 125(b)(Punishes doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 (Punishes driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police are investigating what caused the Innova to lose control and how the initial collision led to the subsequent chain of crashes.