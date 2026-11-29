MUMBAI: Activists, artistes, students and members of various citizens’ organisations “deposed before a jury” on Saturday at a public inquiry on restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression in Mumbai.

Mumbai, India - Nov. 28, 2026: Kunal Purohit, Sunil Sukthankar, Shama Dalwai, Advocate Irfan Engineer, Kalpana Sharma, Justice Dr. Ferdino Rebello (Retd.), former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Senior Advocate Gayatri Singh during a public inquiry titled ‘People’s Voices on the Right to Peaceful Assembly and Freedom of Expression’, hosted by PUCL Mumbai at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, CST, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 28, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more less

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Organised by the Mumbai unit of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), the hearing, chaired by former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice (Retd) Dr Ferdino Rebello, heard testimonies of alleged surveillance, intimidation, arbitrary detention and denial of permissions for protests.

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Attended by 100-odd people, the “inquiry” brought together people from different movements, including housing rights groups, labour unions and environmental organisations, who recounted their experiences while dealing with the Mumbai Police.

The “jury”, comprising six members, heard accounts of police personnel allegedly tracking activists’ movements, contacting their relatives, visiting their homes, questioning their whereabouts and repeatedly denying permission for public gatherings and protests.

Standup Comedian Masoom Rajwani, who was detained at Chaityabhoomi on October 25 after a call for a candlelight vigil in memory of an IIT Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide in September, told the jury that the detention had affected his professional work. He said obtaining permissions for performances had become increasingly difficult.

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{{^usCountry}} “If we invite more than 150 people, we need police and RTO permission. As soon as the police know that I am doing a show, they deny permission,” he said. He added that venues had warned him that they would stop a programme if they found anything “objectionable”, potentially jeopardising an investment of around ₹10 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If we invite more than 150 people, we need police and RTO permission. As soon as the police know that I am doing a show, they deny permission,” he said. He added that venues had warned him that they would stop a programme if they found anything “objectionable”, potentially jeopardising an investment of around ₹10 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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Ali Bhojani of Hum Bharat Ke Log recounted alleged police surveillance following his organisation’s call for a protest on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). At least eight of his relatives were contacted and questioned about his whereabouts and movements, he told the jury.

Mumbai president of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Aamir Kazi alleged that the police had followed him and named him in FIRs relating to protests he had not attended since his protest in the protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Recalling his detention during a CJP protest, Kazi said he was knocked to the ground and detained. He also alleged that police vans had been stationed outside his residence, waiting to detain him, and that police had taken his mobile phone and not returned it immediately on several occasions.

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The inquiry also heard depositions from people associated with housing rights, labour movements and environmental campaigns, highlighting how alleged restrictions on assembly and expression affected organisations working across different civic and political issues.

In his closing remarks, Justice (Retd) Rebello said, “We are citizens of this country. This is the spirit of India. Do you want the spirit of this country to be doused?” He advised those facing police excesses to document every instance.

Adv Gayatri Singh, president of PUCL Mumbai, said citizens could continue to submit their testimonies, after which the jury would prepare a report, which would be sent as recommendations to the chief minister, police commissioner and other relevant authorities.