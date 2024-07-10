Kalyan architect dies trying to board train at Thane during rain chaos

Thane: An architect from Kalyan lost his life on Monday evening whilst trying to board an express train during severe disruptions caused by monsoon rains. Afsal Shaikh lived in Kalyan with his wife and three children. (Sourced)

Afsal Shaikh, 42, was unable to board his regular train due to the tumultuous conditions at Thane station. In a desperate attempt to return home, he tried to catch an express train but tragically fell onto the tracks and was fatally injured.

Shaikh frequently travelled to rural areas to assist villagers facing water scarcity. He lived in Kalyan with his wife and three children.

A Thane Government Railway Police officer confirmed the incident: "He was boarding an express train when he failed to grab hold of it, slipped from the platform onto the tracks, and was crushed by the train. The incident occurred around 9 pm. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead during treatment."

Family members revealed that Shaikh had attempted to board a local train initially but was unable to do so due to overcrowding. Despite his family's pleas to stay home given the inclement weather, Shaikh's commitment to his work prevailed.

His brother, Parvej Shaikh, shared the family's anguish: "We received a call from police officials around 9.30 pm informing us about my brother's accident. We rushed to Kalwa hospital where he was admitted, but sadly, he passed away during treatment. Due to heavy rain, there were significant train disruptions, and he opted to board a train instead of taking a cab to come home because of traffic on the roads."

Parvej added, "We are all devastated, especially his children—his son and two daughters—who are currently studying and struggling to cope with his loss."

The incident highlights the perils faced by commuters during Mumbai's notorious monsoon season, where public transportation often struggles to cope with the deluge, forcing passengers to make perilous choices in their daily commute.