Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation inaugurates ground for kabaddi players in Ambivli village

On Friday, after the inaugural ceremony, several kabaddi players from the rural areas of Kalyan and Dombivli who were deprived of a playground were seen using it
Players in action after Kalyan Dombivli civic body inaugurates kabaddi playground in Ambivli village on Friday. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The first ever playground dedicated for kabaddi was inaugurated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) at Vadavali, Ambivli village, on Friday.

Earlier, the KDMC chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, had announced that reserved plots of the civic body would be used for developing kabaddi playground with priority.

On Friday, after the inaugural ceremony, several kabaddi players from the rural areas of Kalyan who were deprived of a playground were seen using it.

“This is the correct move to promote sports in Kalyan and Dombivli, and especially kabaddi as we have many players in the rural areas. The civic body has several grounds in which other sports activities are conducted. A dedicated ground for the kabaddi is something very motivating for the players,” said Avinash Ombase, KDMC sports committee member.

“Accordingly, there is also a need to develop other playgrounds in Kalyan-Dombivli region in such a way that there are all the facilities they need to practice and not depend on any other city for the same,” added Ombase.

The playground located in the rural area of Kalyan will cater to several kabaddi teams from the region.

“The playground has been developed and is ready to use. The sportsmen can utilise the space for their regular practice and competitions in the coming days,” said Rajesh Sawant, ward officer, KDMC.

Kalyan-based Ravindra Sakpal, NIS kabaddi coach for the disabled, said, “For many years, the kabaddi players in the area like Titwala, Mohane, Ambivli and Vadavali were deprived of a proper facility to practice the sport. With this playground, many players have expressed that it will help them improve their performance with regular practice.”

