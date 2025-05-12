Kalyan teacher dies during int’l tour organised by school

Thane: A teacher at the BK Birla Public School in Kalyan died on Saturday in a rafting accident in Bali, Indonesia while on an international tour organised by the school. The deceased teacher, Shweta Pushkar Pathak, was accompanying a group of 16 students and staff members and the news of her death reached Kalyan late at night on Saturday, catching both local authorities and students and teachers of the school off guard. Shweta Pushkar Pathak died on Saturday in a rafting accident in Bali, Indonesia while on an international tour organised by the school (Pramod Tambe/ HT Photo)

On Sunday, BK Birla Public School issued a statement addressed to the school community, informing them of Pathak’s tragic demise. The statement said Pathak’s passion for teaching, insightful contributions, and unwavering commitment had left a lasting legacy, but did not share any details about the accident which claimed her life. It also requested privacy for the grieving family.

The school’s principal, Ranjana Jangra, and Ms Pathak’s husband are currently in Bali to oversee the repatriation of her body. While the process has been delayed due to ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Pathak’s mortal remains are likely to reach Kalyan by Monday.

On Sunday, NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule requested the intervention of the external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy in Indonesia in bringing the teacher’s body back to the country.

“Shweta Pushkar Pathak from Kalyan, Maharashtra, passed away in Bali, Indonesia, on 9th May 2025. Her mortal remains are at Payangan Hospital, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. Requesting Hon @DrSJaishankar Ji, @MEAIndia, @MEAMadad, and @IndianEmbJkt to kindly assist with the transportation of her mortal remains,” Sule said in a post on social media platform X.

Pathak was widely respected in the school for her dedication, leadership in student activities, and ability to foster strong connections between students, teachers, and parents. Staff members described her as a dynamic educator and mentor who believed in holistic development and experiential learning.

Pathak’s death has prompted concerns over the safety and regulatory compliance of school-led international trips. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with which BK Birla Public School is affiliated, has laid down protocols for such tours focusing on student safety, parental consent, and local authority coordination. But it is not clear if all the guidelines were followed in this case. The school management has also not clarified the issue.