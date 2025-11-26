Labourer dies after falling off 20th-floor of under-construction parking tower

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old labourer died after falling from the 20th floor of an under-construction parking tower of Ajmera Group on Friday. The Wadala Truck Terminus police have booked the site supervisor, security officer, and contractor for negligence in the matter. A 24-year-old labourer died after falling from the 20th floor of an under-construction parking tower of Ajmera Group on Friday. (IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the police, the deceased, Abdul Karim Jabbar, was working with his fellow labourers Ajay Kumar, Ejaz Mansur and Abrar Mansur at the Green Infinity building, AB Parking tower in Bhakti Park, Wadala. The trio were employed for welding work by Irshad Ali Khan who runs Eram Enterprises, a private company involved in fabrication work–the process of cutting, shaping, and assembling parts to create a structure.

Ajmera builders had hired Mahan Buildcon LLP for the construction work, and Mahan in return had hired Eram to fix iron plates onto the structure and weld them with the supporting beams.

On Friday, the trio went to work, taking a lift to the 18th floor and then used a walkway to reach the 20th floor where the work was going on. At 6pm they finally decided to head back, and while they were walking to the 18th floor, Jabbar’s foot got stuck in a grill. As he tried to remove his foot from the mesh, he lost balance, and fell, said the police.

His co-workers immediately took the lift down and found that he had suffered severe head injuries and was bleeding a lot. Jabbar was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, even though the labourers had been given safety equipment, a proper net to prevent such injuries, had not been installed. “We have registered a case against site supervisor Yogesh Pawar, security officer Chitranjan Jena, and contractor Ishrat Ali Shah, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer.