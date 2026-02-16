Mumbai, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Monday directed officials to submit within eight days a report on action taken against rising encroachments, including on footpaths besides government and private lands, in several civic wards in Mumbai. Legislative Council chairman flags rising encroachments in Mumbai, seeks action in 8 days

He flagged the issue of rampant encroachments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region , which includes areas located in districts adjoining the metropolis.

"Encroachments are increasing at several prominent locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Action must be taken in fulfilment of the assurance given by the minister during the Budget Session, and a report on the action taken should be submitted within eight days," Shinde said while chairing a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan here.

The issue pertains to alleged unauthorised constructions in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wards D, E, G-South, H-West, K-West, P-North, P-South and L.

The directions were issued in connection with a calling attention motion raised by Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir following which the issue of alleged unauthorised constructions was discussed in the Upper House on March 18 last year during the Budget session.

According to officials, the Urban Development Department informed the meeting that appointment of a special inquiry committee headed by a retired judge, as assured by the minister during the discussion, was in the final stages.

Shiv Sena legislator Ahir last year pointed out that encroachments were increasing at key locations in Mumbai and alleged that despite expectations of action against designated officials, effective steps had not been taken, leading to a rise in such cases.

The meeting was attended by MLA Manoj Jamsutkar, BMC Additional Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakne, Urban Development Department Joint Secretary Vidya Hampayya, Legislative Secretariat Joint Secretary Rajesh Tarvi and other officials.

Shinde instructed that the process be expedited and the compliance report be placed before him.

His directions came days before the Budget session of the state legislature which is scheduled to begin in Mumbai from February 23.

