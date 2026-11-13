Leopard found dead in Aarey Colony, officials suspect territorial fight

MUMBAI: A male leopard aged between four and six years was found dead in the Aarey Colony on Thursday morning, with officials suspecting that it may have been killed in a territorial fight with another leopard. An initial inspection suggested that the leopard may have sustained fatal injuries in a fight with another leopard, as claw and injury marks were found on its face.

Local residents spotted the injured leopard in a deserted area behind Aarey Hospital on Thursday morning and alerted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which contacted the control room at the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) around 10.15 am. A rescue team was subsequently dispatched to the spot, officials said.

“While the leopard was alive at the time the residents spotted it, by the time the forest team reached the spot, it was dead,” said range forest officer SD Dagale.

An initial inspection suggested that the leopard may have sustained fatal injuries in a fight with another leopard, as claw and injury marks were found on its face, Dagale said. “There are no people living nearby and the area is deserted,” he added.

While the exact cause of death will be established through a post-mortem examination, wildlife experts said territorial fights between leopards are not unusual.

“Leopards are extremely territorial. The motive may not be to kill but to show dominance and retreat thereafter,” said Nikit Surve, a researcher with the nonprofit Wildlife Conservation Society - India.

Aarey Colony is estimated to have around 15 leopards, while another 50 are believed to inhabit the adjoining SGNP.