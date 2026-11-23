MUMBAI: A special court has declared Mohammed Shoeb Khan, a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar native allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit and believed to be based in Libya, a proclaimed offender after he repeatedly evaded legal proceedings in a terror case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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A proclaimed offender is an accused person wanted for serious crimes who evades an arrest warrant and fails to appear in court within at least 30 days of a formal court proclamation.

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Khan is wanted in connection with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) ISIS module case, in which the NIA has accused him and another man, Mohammad Zoheb Khan, of conspiring to recruit vulnerable youngsters for the terror outfit and planning attacks at sensitive installations across India.

“Despite adequate public notice and service procedures, the accused, Mohammed Shoeb Khan, has deliberately absconded and evaded the process of law, showing complete disregard for the mandates of this Court,” special judge Dr Abhay A Joglekar said while declaring him a proclaimed offender.

The proclamation allows the investigating agency to initiate proceedings for attachment of his property.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the NIA, Shoeb Khan allegedly attempted to recruit youngsters from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and neighbouring areas for the IS. He and Zoheb Khan had allegedly created a WhatsApp group for this purpose. While Zoheb was arrested by the federal anti-terror agency, Shoeb reportedly fled the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NIA, Shoeb Khan allegedly attempted to recruit youngsters from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and neighbouring areas for the IS. He and Zoheb Khan had allegedly created a WhatsApp group for this purpose. While Zoheb was arrested by the federal anti-terror agency, Shoeb reportedly fled the country. {{/usCountry}}

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The NIA filed a chargesheet against the two in July 2024, alleging that Shoeb, who was based in Libya, was part of a conspiracy to promote the ISIS anti-India agenda. The agency said its investigation had uncovered international links in the case, including foreign-based social media handles associated with the terror outfit.

“They (Shoeb and Zoheb) had conspired to recruit vulnerable youth to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India,” the NIA said in a release.

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The agency said its investigation had revealed that both accused had taken bayath (pledge of allegiance) to the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS and were involved in a network of anti-India activities.

The two had allegedly planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after carrying out a series of terror attacks in India. They were also found to be involved in developing a website to promote the extremist and violent ideology of ISIS and attract youngsters from across the world to the organisation, the NIA said.

Further investigations revealed that Zoheb had added more than 50 youngsters from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region to the WhatsApp group with the alleged intention of radicalising and recruiting them. He had also shared videos on the platform related to the manufacture of explosives and fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the agency said.

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The accused had allegedly drawn up a detailed plan covering the planning, preparation and execution of terror attacks at multiple locations across India, as well as the steps to be taken after the attacks, the NIA added.