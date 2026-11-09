Liftman suffocates in Andheri high-rise fire; diya in home shrine could have sparked blaze

MUMBAI: A diya lit in a home shrine is suspected to have triggered a fire in a 17th-floor apartment in Runwal Tower in Andheri West on Saturday night, claiming the life of a 56-year-old liftman who died of smoke suffocation. The deceased, identified as Dhanpat Mahatu, was found unconscious in the lift lobby and was declared dead at Cooper Hospital at around 2 am on Sunday.

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According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was reported at around 9.50 pm on Saturday from Runwal Tower’s Flat number 1702. It was initially confined to the electrical wiring, installations and household articles inside the apartment.

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An assistant fire officer said the flat belonged to Sharad Agarwal who, along with his wife, had left for dinner after performing Diwali puja. His elderly parents and domestic help were at home when the fire broke out. “It originated in the living room, where a diya lit for the puja is suspected to have set off the blaze,” the officer said. “When the intensity of the blaze was still low, the domestic worker helped the parents to safety using the lift.”

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer, said a preliminary assessment suggested that a diya in the flat’s shrine may have caused the fire. “Citizens should not place diyas near curtains or other combustible materials. Diyas should be covered with a glass,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire official said that the liftman became the casualty while attempting to escape through the lift. “He was rescued by firemen using the staircase and taken to Kokilaben Hospital,” he said. “He was subsequently shifted to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2 am. The firefighting system in the C wing was operational and we were able to control the fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire official said that the liftman became the casualty while attempting to escape through the lift. “He was rescued by firemen using the staircase and taken to Kokilaben Hospital,” he said. “He was subsequently shifted to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2 am. The firefighting system in the C wing was operational and we were able to control the fire.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ambulgekar said the liftman appeared to have tried using the lift instead of taking the staircase after smoke began spreading. “In the event of a fire, people should either use the staircase or the designated evacuation lift,” he said. “The evacuation system was functional.”

Fire brigade personnel, along with the police, Adani Electricity officials, a 108 ambulance and ward staff, rushed to the building. The fire was brought under control at 10.37 pm according to the fire brigade.

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Gaurav Maini, a resident of C tower, said the couple had left for the girls’ parents’ flat in another wing after completing the Diwali puja. The elderly in-laws were in the apartment when the fire broke out. “The in-laws who escaped the fire were rescued by the house help, watchman and the property management staff,” he said.

Maini said the deceased was a liftman who had been working in the building for nine years and was well liked by residents. “He was from the interiors of Maharashtra, an elderly and likeable person,” he said. “He had shared sweets with us after his grandson cleared his exams.”

Residents of C tower were forced to evacuate following disruption in the electricity and water supply. While some moved to relatives’ homes, others took shelter in the complex’s multipurpose clubhouse, where mattresses had been arranged for them to sleep.

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Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association, who lives in the area, raised concerns over emergency response times in Lokhandwala and Oshiwara, pointing out that the nearest fire station was at Irla, with additional assistance coming from Goregaon.