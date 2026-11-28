NAVI MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has cleared the remaining excluded portions of Navi Mumbai’s Development Plan (DP), approving changes to land-use designations, reservations, roads and civic amenities across seven nodes. The November 23 notification completes the state’s approval process for the plan, retaining the Advali-Bhutvali green belt but dropping proposed cycle tracks. Several proposals have been rejected or kept in abeyance.

The order covers Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul and Belapur. more less

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Issued under Section 31(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the order covers Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul and Belapur. The main portion of the DP was sanctioned in July 2025, while substantial modifications were excluded for separate consideration after inviting objections and suggestions.

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The Belapur EP-B28 portion was cleared separately in November 2025. The latest decision follows scrutiny of the remaining proposals by the Joint Director of Town Planning, Konkan Division. Some matters are still pending.

A key decision concerns the Advali-Bhutvali Regional Park Zone (RPZ), where nearly 300 acres of green belt along the Mahape-Shil road have been retained. The government had rejected NMMC’s proposal in July 2025 to remove the reservation and undertake detailed micro-level planning to facilitate a change in land use. The latest notification leaves that decision unchanged, except for around 5 hectares across the Advali, Bhutvali and Borivali revenue villages. The wider belt has approximately 1,100 acres of forest land.

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{{^usCountry}} Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief and corporator Kishor Patkar welcomed the protection of the hills. “There was a need to save forest land in Adavli Bhutavli. It could not be allowed to be converted into residential areas which the government has ensured,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief and corporator Kishor Patkar welcomed the protection of the hills. “There was a need to save forest land in Adavli Bhutavli. It could not be allowed to be converted into residential areas which the government has ensured,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Patkar also criticised what he described as indiscriminate reservations in the DP submitted by NMMC. “Every corporator wants virtually every facility in his or her ward, which is not practically possible and could not be allowed,” he said.

Node-wise changes

In Airoli, the approved changes include reservations for a fire station, market, library, parking, cultural centre, medical college and hospital. A proposal to convert industrial land into a residential zone was rejected.

Ghansoli sees rearrangement of reservations for municipal housing, markets, parking, ward offices and recreational facilities. The proposal concerning the G-91 multipurpose ground has been kept in abeyance. In Vashi, the existing ST and bus terminal reservation has been retained, while proposals for slum rehabilitation, waste management and a sewage treatment plant remain pending.

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In Koparkhairane and Sanpada, changes involve reservations for markets, parking, community and civic centres, libraries, schools and playgrounds. The modification concerning plot 5 in Sanpada Sector 3 has been kept pending.

Nerul has 65 excluded-part proposals covering gardens, playgrounds, markets, parking, civic centres, water-storage facilities and transport and industrial reservations. Some have been sanctioned, while others have been partly or fully rejected, leaving the original or revised land use intact.

In Belapur, the changes cover a guest house, sports complex, Maharashtra Public Service Commission facility, metro corridor, DP roads, gardens and playgrounds. A garden reservation on a plot in Sector 31, CBD Belapur, allotted under the 12.5% project-affected persons (PAP) scheme, has raised concerns among stakeholders.

The notification also deletes all proposed cycle tracks in the general modifications, with the earmarked space instead shown as part of the road network. Changes to road proposals and land-use designations have also been made in Digha, Ilthan and Airoli.

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The sanctioned portions will take effect a month after publication in the Maharashtra Government Gazette. The revised plan will be available for public inspection for one year at the office of the assistant director of town planning, NMMC.