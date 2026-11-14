Maharashtra: MPSC extends deadline for affidavits on alleged exam irregularities to Nov 23

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Examination Inquiry Commission has extended the deadline for submitting affidavits on alleged irregularities in nine examinations conducted by the commission by a week, from November 16 to November 23. Candidates, students and others with information on alleged MPSC exam irregularities can now submit affidavits until November 23.

The extension was granted in view of the Diwali holidays, the commission said. Individuals, candidates and students with information about alleged irregularities in the nine examinations, including question paper leaks and answer key leaks, were invited to submit their statements in the prescribed affidavit format, in either Marathi or English.

Applicants must submit a copy of a valid identity proof along with self-attested copies of relevant supporting documents. They are also required to email copies of the affidavit, statement and supporting documents to complaints.inquirycomm@mpsc.maharashtra.gov.in. The commission has clarified that affidavits submitted after November 23 will not be accepted.

“In view of the Diwali holidays, the commission has extended the deadline for submitting affidavits from November 16 to November 23. All concerned individuals, candidates and students with relevant information are requested to submit their affidavits in the prescribed format within the extended deadline. No submissions will be accepted after November 23,” member-secretary of the inquiry commission Tukaram Mundhe said.

For assistance with the submission process, applicants can contact the commission on 022-20867677.