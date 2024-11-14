Maharashtra polls: Rahul Gandhi pledges caste census in state amid constitutional defence

Nandurbar: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments about the constitution while addressing a rally in Nandurbar, saying that the real fight today is to protect India's constitution. Speaking at the 'Maharashtra Swabhiman Sabha' in the tribal district, Gandhi alleged that describing the constitution as blank pages was an insult to great leaders like Birsa Munda, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule. Rahul Gandhi was at a rally in Nandurbar(PTI)

Gandhi promised that if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) forms the government, it will conduct a caste census in Maharashtra to determine the representation of tribal, scheduled caste and OBC communities in government. He also announced plans to remove the 50% cap on reservations.

At the rally, attended by Congress Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and local candidates, Gandhi outlined several MVA schemes. "Women under the Mahalaxmi scheme will get ₹3,000 Khatakhat. Women will get free bus travel. Farmers will get farm loan waivers up to ₹3 lakh. Farmers will also get guaranteed prices for soybean, cotton and other crops. MVA will conduct a caste survey and find out the true number of ST and others. MVA will give you ₹25 lakh health insurance," said Gandhi.

Addressing Modi's comments about the constitution, Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the constitution which I show you in rally is blank pages. He feels it because he never read the constitution. Constitution has thought of all big leaders and knowledge of India and soul of India."

During his speech, Gandhi displayed a photo of tribal icon Birsa Munda, questioning how Modi could claim the constitution was empty when it incorporated Munda's thoughts. "By saying constitution is empty, Modi insulted great leaders like Birsa Munda, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule," he declared.

Gandhi also criticised the RSS-BJP's stance on tribal communities. "BJP calls you Vanvasi (those who stay in jungle). But constitution says you are Adivasi, meaning first residents of India, first owners of India. Whether it's Jal, Jungle and Jamin, Adivasi has first right. Birsa Munda fought with the British who deprived the Adivasis from rights. RSS-BJP has same mindset as the British," Gandhi said.