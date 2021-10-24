Maharashtra to propose 15% rise in seats in municipal corporations based on projected population

With the Census 2021 set to be delayed due to the pandemic, the state government is proposing to increase the number of seats in municipal corporations by 15%, by amending the respective Acts in proportion to the projected rise in the population. Although there is no final decision on the rise in the seats in Mumbai, the proposal for the rise in all other municipal corporations and nagar panchayats is expected to be brought before the state cabinet soon.

The urban development department (UDD) of the state government revises the number of seats in municipal corporations on the basis of the Census every 10 years. Accordingly, the municipal corporations carry out delimitation of wards. The revision in the number of wards in Mumbai is done by amending the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, while for other municipal corporations, it is done as per the formula given in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. The state government has proposed to increase the number of seats by making amendment in the Acts. Maharashtra has 27 municipal corporations.

The projected growth of population in the past 10 years in urban areas is expected to be more than 15% in the last decade. The overall population growth reported in 2011 was 15.99%, against 22.57% in 2001. It is expected to be more than 129 million currently, from 112 million in 2011.

Mahesh Pathak, principal secretary, UDD refused to speak, saying the decision will have to be taken by the cabinet.

“The revision is done every 10 years based on the census on population growth. Since the Census 2021 is delayed because of Covid-19 and most municipal corporations are going to polls in 2022, it is necessary to make changes to give fair representation to the population. We are proposing a 15% rise in the incumbent seats of municipal corporations. The proposal is for 26 municipal corporations, except Mumbai, as the decision over the BMC is yet to be taken. The final decision is expected to be taken by the cabinet,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Although the number of seats in Mumbai has not increased in the past last 20 years, other municipal corporations saw a significant change in the number of seats. Thane has 131 seats against 116 from 20 years ago, while the number in Nagpur has increased to 151 from 136 during this period. The total seats in municipal corporations in 2000 were 2,064, which have risen to 2,736 now.

Another official said the proposal is expected to come before the cabinet in the next few days. “Fifteen municipal corporations (including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli in MMR) are expected to go to polls by March 2022, while eight others will have the elections until 2022. The state election commission has already asked civic bodies for delimitation on the basis of the change in their borders,” he said.