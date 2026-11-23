Tribal beneficiaries in Maharashtra will no longer receive welfare assistance directly in their bank accounts under the state’s Nucleus Budget scheme. Instead, the government will route payments through a digital rupee system, locking the sanctioned amount in beneficiaries’ digital wallets and allowing them to spend it only on approved purchases from registered vendors. The new system, which will come into effect from April 1, 2027, is aimed at ensuring that welfare funds are used for their intended purpose, preventing diversion of money and curbing corruption in the distribution of assistance.

Assistance will be capped at ₹50,000 for an individual beneficiary and ₹7.5 lakh for a group. (HT FILE) more less

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The tribal development department issued detailed guidelines for the revised system on November 19. The existing fund-transfer mechanism can, however, continue until March 31, 2027, in areas where technical difficulties prevent the implementation of the digital payment system.

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The Nucleus Budget is a flexible fund designed to address the specific and immediate needs of tribal communities that are not covered under regular government welfare schemes. It supports activities such as agriculture, small businesses, livelihood generation, skill development and community infrastructure.

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Locked wallets, verified purchases

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{{^usCountry}} Under the revised arrangement, beneficiaries will have to register on the government’s Nucleus Budget portal and use the digital rupee facility to make purchases. Those with smartphones will have to download Punjab National Bank’s Digital Rupee app. Once their applications are approved, the sanctioned amount will be credited to their digital wallets as a locked sum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the revised arrangement, beneficiaries will have to register on the government’s Nucleus Budget portal and use the digital rupee facility to make purchases. Those with smartphones will have to download Punjab National Bank’s Digital Rupee app. Once their applications are approved, the sanctioned amount will be credited to their digital wallets as a locked sum. {{/usCountry}}

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“Those with smartphones will have to download Punjab National Bank’s Digital Rupee app. Once their application is approved, the sanctioned amount will be credited to their digital wallet as a locked sum. The money cannot be withdrawn as cash or transferred to another account and can only be used to pay registered vendors for approved purchases,” the guidelines state.

Beneficiaries will have to select a registered vendor and scan the vendor’s QR code to make payments. However, the vendor will not receive the entire amount immediately.

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The guidelines stipulate that vendors must first upload the purchase invoice and a photograph showing the beneficiary receiving the goods. Following verification of these documents, 80% of the sanctioned amount will be transferred to the vendor. The remaining 20% will be released after 10 days, provided neither the beneficiary nor the Tribal Development Inspector raises a written objection.

The department has also made provisions for beneficiaries who do not own smartphones. They will be able to access the scheme through an OTP-based payment facility without having to download or operate the app themselves.

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Subsidies, livelihoods and education

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The revised guidelines retain the scheme’s focus on livelihood generation and human development while prescribing financial limits. Assistance will be capped at ₹50,000 for an individual beneficiary and ₹7.5 lakh for a group.

For livelihood and income-generation activities, general Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries will receive an 85% subsidy and have to contribute the remaining 15%. However, the government will bear the entire cost for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the Pardhi community during the implementation of the Pardhi package, and tribal women covered under the Rani Durgavati Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme.

The assistance can be used for traditional occupations, agriculture, self-employment and the purchase of machinery and equipment. Self-help groups, farmer producer organisations and community institutions are also eligible for support.

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The guidelines specifically include activities related to the collection, safe storage and processing of minor forest produce such as mahua, tendu, hirda, behda and honey. This is intended to help tribal communities develop livelihoods based on forest produce.

The scheme also extends to education and healthcare. Students pursuing MBA, engineering and medical courses can receive up to ₹50,000 to purchase laptops. Financial assistance will also be available for competitive examination preparation, computer courses and transportation for students living in remote areas, the document states.

Beneficiaries will be selected through a computerised lottery from among eligible applicants. Those who meet the eligibility criteria but are not selected will be placed on a waiting list for consideration in the following year.

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The guidelines give priority to widows, deserted and destitute women, families below the poverty line, PVTGs, eligible Pardhi beneficiaries and holders of forest rights titles. They also provide for representation of women and persons with disabilities.

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Inspections, penalties for misuse

The department has introduced stricter monitoring provisions to ensure that the assistance reaches its intended beneficiaries and is not misused. At least 5% of individual-beneficiary cases will be physically inspected on a random basis, while all group-benefit cases will be inspected. Additional commissioners will also have to inspect at least 10% of schemes every year.

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The guidelines provide for recovery of funds, cancellation of vendor registration and criminal action in cases of misuse. Beneficiaries found diverting assistance from its sanctioned purpose may also be barred from receiving future benefits.

However, making the digital payment system mandatory could create access-related difficulties for tribal beneficiaries, particularly those living in remote areas with limited internet connectivity, poor digital literacy or inadequate access to banking services.

Ulka Mahajan, a social activist who has been at the forefront of campaigns for land, forest and labour rights, questioned the state government’s intentions, alleging that the initiative could create opportunities for agents and middlemen within the system.

“When internet connectivity remains a major challenge in remote areas, how can the government expect tribal beneficiaries to navigate these technical processes without assistance from someone who is technologically equipped? The government is effectively seeking to benefit middlemen and agents who subscribe to its ideology. This cannot be called democratisation,” she said.

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