Maharashtra's Omicron case count tops 1000-mark; state logs 41,434 fresh Covid infections

Maharashtra has become the first state to record more than 1000 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus thus far, as 133 more people in the state were on Saturday found positive for the strain.

With this, a total of 1009 infections of Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra till now, of which 439 patients were discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, leaving the active case count at 570.

Of the fresh infections, Pune city alone accounted for 118, while eight cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad and three in Pune rural. Two patients were found in Vasai-Virar, with Mumbai and Ahmednagar accounting for one case each.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in its daily Covid-19 infections, as 41,434 more people tested positive, as against 40,925 a day ago. Fresh fatalities stood at 13, down from 20 on January 7. Its cumulative case count is at 6,875,656, including 141,627 people who have succumbed due to the viral illness.

Mumbai, the state capital, saw 20,318 new cases and five related deaths, pushing the city's overall tally to 893,048, including 16,399 deaths.

Also on Saturday, the state government announced fresh curbs, including a night curfew, which will come into effect from January 10, and be in place from 11pm to 5am. All educational institutions have been closed till February 15.

