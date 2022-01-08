Mumbai daily infections remain above 20,000; no major change from yesterday

Mumbai on Saturday reported 20,318 fresh infections, marking little change from Friday's 20,971 infections. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded five deaths. About 82% of the fresh cases are asymptomatic which indicates the surge of Omicron over Delta in the city.

A total of 133 Omicron cases were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the tally of Omicron cases in the state to 1,009

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the need for hospitalisation and oxygen support was low. The state task force and the health department took note of this amid the rise in the number of daily cases and submitted their assessment to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The hospitalisation data of the city reveals that the majority of those who have to get hospitalised are unvaccinated. “Out of the around 1,900 Covid patients who were on oxygenated beds, around 96% are unvaccinated and only 4% are vaccinated,” Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal, citing data till January 6.

Earlier, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had said when Mumbai's daily case would cross 20,000, more restrictions would be considered. “Even though 20,000-plus cases are being reported in the city regularly, more than 17,000 patients are asymptomatic. Out of the total available beds in Mumbai, more than 80% are still unoccupied and the demand for the oxygen beds is also very marginal,” the mayor clarified.

