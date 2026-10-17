One killed, three injured as truck rams two motorcycles in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka

A man was killed and three others were injured after a truck rammed two motorcycles near a traffic signal in Dwarka Sector 18 in southwest Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that the truck driver was arrested following the accident. One man died and three others were injured, two seriously, after a truck hit two motorcycles near a traffic signal in Dwarka Sector 18, southwest Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that on Saturday at about 12.45am, the Dwarka North police station received information about a road accident near the Crescent Apartment traffic signal. A police team reached the scene and found that a truck hit two motorcycles carrying four people. All four were seriously injured.

“One of the injured, identified as Gaurav, died on the spot due to a head crushed injury, while the remaining three were shifted to different nearby hospitals by police patrol vans and an ambulance. The injured were identified as Hitesh, 18, Harshit, 20, and Dhruv, 23. The exact age of the dead person is being established,” said Singh.

Police said Gaurav’s body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Hitesh and Harshit were referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment as they suffered serious injuries. Dhruv has been declared unfit to give a statement, the police said.

The driver, identified as Hotam Singh (41), a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, is being questioned in connection with the crash.

“We have apprehended the truck driver. A first information report (FIR) for rash driving, an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence has been registered under Sections 281, 125 (a,b) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dwarka North police station. Further probe is on,” added DCP Singh.

Police said the truck and both motorcycles were seized, along with other exhibits. Members of the crime scene investigation team were called, and they photographed and inspected the spot.