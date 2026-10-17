Traffic curbs in Delhi for Durga Puja: Key routes near CR Park, GK-2 among those affected till October 20

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that the restrictions came into force on Friday (October 16), and will apply from 4 pm to 12 am daily. Key routes, including the Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg will be affected owing to the curbs.

Traffic restrictions will be in place in multiple parts of the Capital, including south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash-II, till Tuesday (October 20), owing to Durga Puja celebrations.

In the advisory, the traffic police appealed to the commuters to plan their journey in advance and cooperate with the personnel, while cautioning them against unauthorised parking near the Puja pandals. Curbs have been placed on private vehicles of visitors and devotees during the restriction hours.

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Which routes will be affected? The traffic police said the Puja pandals are located within residential colonies with limited road space and no visitor parking area, adding that heavy footfall and congestion is expected during evening hours.

Therefore, internal roads and areas around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II might be affected. Apart from this, the Outer Ring Road (from Vasant Vihar to Modi Mill Flyover), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, August Kranti Marg, M.B. Road, Guru Ravidas Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, and Josip Broz Tito Marg will affected.

Traffic movement along Khanpur and DDA Flats-Kalkaji to Jamia Hamdard will also be impacted. The routes from Khanpur to Chirag Delhi Flyover, and from Chirag Delhi Flyover to Moolchand Flyover, will also face traffic restrictions.

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