Traffic curbs in Delhi for Durga Puja: Key routes near CR Park, GK-2 among those affected till October 20
The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that the restrictions came into force on Friday (October 16), and will apply from 4 pm to 12 am daily.
Traffic restrictions will be in place in multiple parts of the Capital, including south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash-II, till Tuesday (October 20), owing to Durga Puja celebrations.
The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that the restrictions came into force on Friday (October 16), and will apply from 4 pm to 12 am daily. Key routes, including the Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg will be affected owing to the curbs.
In the advisory, the traffic police appealed to the commuters to plan their journey in advance and cooperate with the personnel, while cautioning them against unauthorised parking near the Puja pandals. Curbs have been placed on private vehicles of visitors and devotees during the restriction hours.
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Which routes will be affected?
The traffic police said the Puja pandals are located within residential colonies with limited road space and no visitor parking area, adding that heavy footfall and congestion is expected during evening hours.
Therefore, internal roads and areas around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II might be affected. Apart from this, the Outer Ring Road (from Vasant Vihar to Modi Mill Flyover), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, August Kranti Marg, M.B. Road, Guru Ravidas Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, and Josip Broz Tito Marg will affected.
Traffic movement along Khanpur and DDA Flats-Kalkaji to Jamia Hamdard will also be impacted. The routes from Khanpur to Chirag Delhi Flyover, and from Chirag Delhi Flyover to Moolchand Flyover, will also face traffic restrictions.
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Delhi Police urges commuters to use public transport
The traffic police has urged commuters to use Delhi Metro services to reach CR Park and “avoid parking difficulties”. Regarding taxi and auto drop-off points, the advisory said these would be at Greater Kailash and Nehru Enclave metro stations. “Visitors should proceed to the pandals from these points,” the advisory said.
Traffic advisory highlights dos and don'ts
The traffic police further issued a list of dos and don'ts, urging commuters to use Delhi metro for travel or stick to the drop-off points mentioned in the advisory. “Start early and keep extra travel time,” the traffic police said, while also advising citizens to cooperate with them.
The traffic police has advised against driving private vehicles into CR Park, parking on roads, footpaths or near pandals, and using affected corridors unless necessary. The advisory asked drivers to not stop taxis/ autos on main carriageways to drop passengers.
The drivers have also been urged to not park vehicles in ‘No Parking’ spots and use the authorised sites for the same.
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