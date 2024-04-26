MahaRERA makes parking details in agreement mandatory

Mumbai: Following several complaints from flat purchasers regarding parking space deals allocated by developers, the Maharashtra Real Estate Authority (MahaRERA) has now made it mandatory to include all parking details as part of annexures to the Allotment Letter and Agreement for Sale. HT Image

The housing regulator received various complaints such as, the building’s beam obstructing the parking of a vehicle, a vehicle cannot be parked in the parking, the vehicle door cannot be opened to exit, manoeuvring space inadequate, etc. MahaRERA took serious cognizance of the complaints and issued a model draft about annexure with an agreement for sale and allotment letter.

MahaRERA has issued a model draft clause as per of circular’s annexure, to be included in the legal documents, which includes all the details regarding the parking lot number, parking length, height, width, location of the parking block, etc. in the building. This standard clause is to prevent any ambiguity or disputes at a later stage and promoters must attach these details with an allotment letter and agreement for sale.

In the Model Agreement for Sale, issued in December 2022, mention of Force Majeure, Carpet Area, Defect Liability Period and Transfer Agreement have been made mandatory in every agreement for sale. Now, parking has been made non-negotiable and any changes made despite the consent of a homebuyer, will not be accepted by MahaRERA.

Therefore, MahaRERA insists on strict adherence to the circular and the standard draft clause stating complete details about a parking slot. This will prevent any inconvenience and agony over parking premises that a homebuyer otherwise faces after moving into a new residence.