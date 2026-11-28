MUMBAI: An accountant working for a Malabar Hill-based businessman was duped of ₹2 crore after cyber frauds allegedly hacked his phone, replaced his employer’s contact number and impersonated him to issue payment instructions. The frauds were attempting to siphon off another ₹3 crore when the businessman’s daughter grew suspicious, alerted her father and stopped the second transaction. Maharashtra Cyber police have since recovered around 90% of the money lost.

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The case is an instance of a ‘boss scam’, in which frauds impersonate senior executives or business owners to trick employees, particularly those handling finances, into making large and urgent money transfers.

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According to the complaint filed by Carina Rajesh Kohli, daughter of businessman and socialite Rajesh Kohli, the incident began on November 29, when the phone of the family’s accountant, Rajesh Thakur, was allegedly hacked. The frauds replaced the contact number saved under his employer’s name with their own, allowing them to pose as Kohli and issue payment instructions.

Thakur subsequently received a message directing him to transfer ₹2 crore through RTGS to a specified bank account. When he attempted to verify the instruction by calling Kohli on WhatsApp, the call allegedly went to the frauds, who cut it short and followed up with another message asking him to proceed with the payment. Believing the instructions had come from his employer, Thakur transferred the money.

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{{^usCountry}} The next day, on November 30, another message arrived, this time demanding an RTGS transfer of approximately ₹3 crore. However, Thakur did not have cheque-signing powers and approached Carina Kohli for the transaction. Sensing something was amiss, she immediately contacted her father and managed to reach him directly. Kohli told her he had not authorised either payment, exposing the impersonation attempt and preventing the second transfer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next day, on November 30, another message arrived, this time demanding an RTGS transfer of approximately ₹3 crore. However, Thakur did not have cheque-signing powers and approached Carina Kohli for the transaction. Sensing something was amiss, she immediately contacted her father and managed to reach him directly. Kohli told her he had not authorised either payment, exposing the impersonation attempt and preventing the second transfer. {{/usCountry}}

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The family then approached Maharashtra Cyber, which began tracing the money trail.

“Under the guidance of ADG Yashasvi Yadav, inspector Sandeep Patil began tracing the money flow and found that it had been transferred to a bank account in New Delhi. We immediately froze the account and managed to recover around ₹1.81 crore,” said Ajay Bansal, superintendent of Maharashtra Cyber.

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The recovery amounts to approximately 90% of the ₹2 crore siphoned off. Carina’s timely intervention also prevented the family from losing another ₹3 crore, police said.

The family, including Zeba Kohli, thanked Maharashtra Cyber for its efforts in recovering the money.