Malabar Hill resident found dead in Trident Hotel

ByMegha Sood
Jan 21, 2025 06:35 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old woman was found dead in Trident Hotel. Police ruled out suicide; an accidental death report is registered, investigation ongoing.

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old Malabar hill resident was found dead in her room in Trident Hotel at Nariman Point on Sunday evening. The police have ruled out suicide as there was no evidence pointing to one. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter.

The incident came to light when a housekeeping staff could not reach to one of the guests; phone calls as well as knocks on her door were unanswered. She broke into the room to find the woman lying unconscious in her room. The staff then alerted the police.

The woman’s body was sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem. “There were no external injuries found on her body. After postmortem, we contacted her brother on Monday and handed over the dead body,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station. “We have presently registered an accidental death report and are investigating the cause of her death. The viscera are preserved and sent for forensic analysis,” said Dr Pravin Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

The woman has been identified as Vinoti Netani, a resident of Carmicheal Road in Malabar Hill. She was unmarried and stayed with her brother and other members of the family. According to the police, Netani she used to check into five-star hotels and stay there for days. “She checked into this hotel alone on January 6. She stayed in Taj Mahal hotel in Colaba for many days a month ago,” the officer said.

Marine Drive police said they are yet to start investigation as the family members of the deceased woman are still in shock. The police are yet to record a statement from Netani’s family. “We will contact them to find out why she had been staying in hotels instead of her South Mumbai-based house,” the officer added. He added that they do not suspect this to be a case of suicide as there was no suicide note found and no evidence pointed the cause of death to be suicide.

