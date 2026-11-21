MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday facilitated the deportation of a man who was accused of exploiting at least 15 people, including 14 women, in Maharashtra and then fleeing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohammed Mazin allegedly lured women with a false promise of marriage, established physical relations with them, dishonestly obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts with them. more less

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The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police, who are conducting the investigation, took custody of the accused, Mohammed Mazin, after he was brought back to India from the UAE.

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According to CBI officials, Mazin allegedly lured women with a false promise of marriage, established physical relations with them, dishonestly obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts with them. He fled to the UAE after one of the women filed a police complaint against him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in December 2025, leading to an FIR.

The CBI then got a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Mazin through Interpol at the request of the Maharashtra police, which eventually led to his arrest.

According to the FIR registered at the City Chowk police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mazin allegedly lured the woman into a physical relationship on the promise of marriage before exploiting her physically, mentally and financially. He allegedly cheated her of ₹18 lakh, CBI officials said. The police have since filed a charge sheet in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBI subsequently found that Mazin had allegedly targeted 13 other women in a similar manner. He also allegedly recorded videos of intimate acts with them. Mazin fled India after the registration of the case in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, prompting the police to seek Interpol’s assistance in tracing him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI subsequently found that Mazin had allegedly targeted 13 other women in a similar manner. He also allegedly recorded videos of intimate acts with them. Mazin fled India after the registration of the case in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, prompting the police to seek Interpol’s assistance in tracing him. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI, which coordinates Interpol-related investigations in India, secured an RCN against Mazin at the request of the Maharashtra police. Following his arrest in the UAE, a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police team travelled there to take custody of him. He was brought to India on a flight to Kochi on Friday and subsequently arrested.

The police on Friday produced Mazin in a Kochi court, which granted them a three-day transit remand. He will now be produced in a court in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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“It took a lot of efforts to trace him and ensure his return,” said Pankaj Atulkar, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “We are probing allegations that he exploited, sexually and financially, a woman, who is the complainant in the December 2025 FIR, and that he financially exploited three others, including two women. A further probe will be conducted.”