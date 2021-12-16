Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested in Thane for duping 26 women on matrimonial sites
Man arrested in Thane for duping 26 women on matrimonial sites

The Kapurbawdi police in Thane have arrested an alleged serial conman who is accused of duping at least 26 women to the tune of crores of rupees through matrimonial websites
Kapurbawdi police officials with the 44-year-old man, who has been arrested for duping 26 women on matrimonial sites in Thane on Thursday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
ByGautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Kapurbawdi police have arrested an alleged serial conman who is accused of duping at least 26 women to the tune of crores of rupees through matrimonial websites.

According to police officials, the accused has been identified as Prajit Keje (44), a native of Pondicherry. The police said that inquiries were initiated against him after a Thane-based woman registered a complaint against him earlier this month.

“Between August and December this year, the accused approached the victim through a matrimonial website and, over the course of frequent interactions, promised to marry her. Using this promise, he also had physical relations with her. He then told her that he had recently sold his hotel in Paris and the money that he was supposed to get was stuck due to some issue with the Reserve Bank of India. He further told her that he needed money urgently and would pay her double the amount after his money came to him,” senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane, Kapurbawdi police station, said.

The victim paid Keje 16.86 lakh, after which he dropped out of contact. The victim subsequently registered an FIR and a team under police inspector Priyatama Muthe was tasked with investigating the case.

After detailed inquiries with the victim, the police realised that money was Keje’s weak point. Acting on the police’s instructions, the victim conveyed to Keje that she had sold her flat and had got a lot of money. Keje immediately contacted her and she expressed willingness to ‘lend’ him some more. The victim, however, said that she could only give it to him in person as she had it in cash.

Keje agreed and came to Thane on December 11, where he walked straight into the arms of a police team waiting for him. He was arrested and, after being produced in court, remanded in police custody till Thursday.

“During further investigation, we have found that the accused has similarly cheated 25 more women based in locations like Mumbai, Kerala, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and made at least 2.58Cr using this modus operandi. The number of victims and the amount swindled is expected to rise as investigations progress. We have reason to believe that he has also cheated some people other than women that he met on matrimonial websites, and two of his associates are also under the scanner,” Sonawane said.

Keje was produced in court again on Thursday after his custody period expired, and was further remanded in police custody till December 20, officials said.

