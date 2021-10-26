Man beaten to death after trying to steal cash from food cart in Bhiwandi

A 32-year-old man who tried to steal the cash box of a Chinese food cart was beaten to death by the owner and his sons on Monday night.

While the accused was closing the shop, the deceased came to the stall and tried to steal cash. The owner, his two sons and a friend of his sons who is a minor beat him to death. The Nizampura police arrested all the four accused and sent the minor to a children’s remand home.

The accused are identified as Noor Siddhique, 64, popularly known as Puri Bhaji Wala Ustad, and his two sons, Afzal Siddhique, 28, and Afjar Siddhique, 26.

According to a Nizampura police officer, the accused have their Chinese food business near Metro hotel in Bhiwandi. The deceased, Shafiq Shaikh, went to have food at the accused’s food stall. The deceased was behaving suspiciously and got into a fight with the servers unnecessarily.

An officer said, “Shaikh was there till 11.30pm, when he saw the owner and the cook busy wrapping the day’s business. He took advantage of the situation and stole the cash box. One of Siddhique’s sons saw him and chased him as he tried to flee. Siddhique’s family and the minor friend started beating him up. They beat up Shaikh in the middle of the road until police intervened and stopped them. Shaikh was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead during treatment. We have arrested all four accused in the case.”