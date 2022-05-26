Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man held for duping people by promising high returns on cryptocurrency investment
mumbai news

Man held for duping people by promising high returns on cryptocurrency investment

Mumbai: The Charkop Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping multiple people to the tune of ₹1
Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 26, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Charkop Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping multiple people to the tune of 1.50 crore by luring them with high returns on a weekly basis if they invest in cryptocurrency.

According to the complainant, Aatish Patil (24), a gym trainer by profession was told by one Arpita Dey, whom he used to train, about accused Jagdish Laadi, saying that he dealt in cryptocurrency and bitcoin trading.

Subsequently, in October 2021, Patil met Laadi through Dey at her Charkop residence, where he was shown several presentations by Laadi and he promised a 25% return on his investment within a week.

Since Patil was convinced, he introduced his brother Aashish (29) to Laadi, who also showed 1 crore savings in his account, and assured them that there was no risk of getting cheated.

Following this next month, the two brothers invested 6 lakh. In his statement, Patil stated that when they did not get their promised profit, they called up Laadi but did not get any response.

RELATED STORIES

After a few days when the Patil brothers went to Laadi’s house to ask for their money, they learnt through one Anita Pardeshi, who had invested 10 lakh with Laadi, that he had cheated several other people by promising them huge returns.

“Patil then contacted other people who had been cheated similarly by Laadi and approached the Charkop police to file a complaint against him,” said a police officer from the Charkop police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against Laadi for cheating people to the tune of 1.5 crore and arrested him. “We are now finding out how many more people Laadi had cheated and the extent of the fraud,” added the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP