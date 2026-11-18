MUMBAI: A 53-year-old man was injured after a knife thrown during a fight between two passengers on a local train struck him in the chest on Sunday, the latest among several violent incidents this year that have drawn attention to commuter safety on the suburban rail network. Suresh Sharma was struck in the chest with a knife. He was admitted to Bhabha Hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

The injured man, identified as Suresh Sharma, was standing near the door of a Virar-Churchgate fast local when one of the men involved in the fight alighted at Andheri and threw a knife into the compartment as the train was leaving the station. However, the knife missed the person it was aimed at and struck Sharma instead, police said.

Sharma, a carpenter who lives in Dharavi, was admitted to Bhabha Hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable. The Andheri railway police arrested the man who allegedly threw the knife, identified as 25-year-old Shivaji Gaikwad, soon after the incident.

According to the police, Sharma was returning home from Borivali on Sunday when he boarded the Churchgate-bound fast local at around 11.58 am. Shortly after the train left the station, two other passengers in the compartment began arguing over an issue and abusing each other, Sharma told the police.

As the train approached Andheri, the argument escalated and the two men moved towards the door. When the train arrived at the station at around 12.12 pm, one of them got off, while the other remained in the compartment.

As the train began pulling away, the man on the platform threw a knife into the compartment. It struck Sharma, who was standing near the door, piercing the right side of his chest. He collapsed in a pool of blood.

When the train reached the next station, Bandra, officers from the Railway Protection Force and the Maharashtra Security Force administered first aid and rushed him to Bhabha Hospital.

The police subsequently arrested Gaikwad and booked him for attempt to murder. He was also travelling without a ticket, officials said. The case has been transferred to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP).

The incident is the latest in a series of violent episodes on Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Earlier this month, a 20-year-old woman lost her left arm below the elbow after she confronted a man over alleged molestation and was pushed onto the tracks near a moving train at Naigaon.

In June, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a local train following an argument over closing the compartment door during heavy rain.