MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared a key procedural hurdle for a waterfront redevelopment project at Cuffe Parade, recommending Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for a luxury marina complex that promises an Inland Water Transport Terminal, a marina, yacht club, helipad, seaplane facilities, luxury serviced apartments and an offshore seven-star floating hotel. Marina, helipad, seaplanes and floating hotel: Marina plan at Cuffe Parade gets MCZMA nod

The proposal, submitted by Rashmi Developments Private Limited and approved at the MCZMA meeting held on June 16, will now require statutory environmental and CRZ approvals before any construction can begin.

According to the proposal placed before the MCZMA, the project seeks to address Mumbai’s mounting urban mobility challenges by promoting water-based transport as an alternative to congested roads and overcrowded public transport, while simultaneously boosting tourism and improving public access to the city’s waterfront.

At the heart of the proposal is a culturally inspired premium marina complex designed to serve as the gateway to the larger waterfront development. The marina building will accommodate a range of public and private facilities, including a yacht club, executive lounges, conference facilities, an art gallery and exhibition space, cafes and restaurants, a pier with berthing facilities, premium retail outlets, a helipad, and dedicated operational zones for seaplanes and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

The proposal also includes luxury serviced apartments for long-stay guests, tourists and corporate visitors, with studio, 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK configurations.

One of the project’s most striking features is a proposed seven-star floating hotel to be anchored around two nautical miles off Nariman Point. The offshore hospitality facility is planned with nearly 520 rooms, a 1,530-seat theatre, multiple restaurants and luxury lounges, with visitors expected to access the hotel through speedboats, seaplanes and helicopters.

The development also involves construction within the Coastal Regulation Zone through reclamation in a CRZ-IV area. Plans include an eight-storey structure comprising two basement levels and six upper floors, with a total built-up area of approximately 35,000 square metres. As the construction exceeds the 20,000 sq m threshold, the project will require Environmental Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, along with composite approval under the Coastal Regulation Zone framework.

During its June 16 meeting, the MCZMA resolved to recommend the proposal to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for CRZ clearance under the CRZ Notification, 2019, subject to compliance with prescribed conditions. While the recommendation marks a significant milestone, the project cannot commence until it secures all mandatory environmental and statutory approvals.