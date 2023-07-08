Congress media in-charge booked for defacing public property

MUMBAI: The media in-charge of Mumbai Pradesh Yuvak Congress, Vijay Gore and some other party members have been booked for defacing public property after a poster critical of Bharatiya Janata Party was found on the wall of a public garden. HT Image

The poster in question was propped up against the wall of General Arunkumar Vaidya Garden on Bandra Reclamation, according to Bandra police.

According to the complaint, the 20X20 feet poster said, “Congress ka haath khuddar ke saath, BJP ka haath gaddar ke saath” (Congress is on the side of the self-respecting people, BJP is on the side of the corrupt).

Along with the party symbols, the poster also featured a picture of Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and his colleague Vijay Gore, as per the complaint.

“Our officers tried to ask if the party authorities had taken any permission for the huge poster. It then came to our notice that it was placed there without any official permission from relevant authorities. As the media in-charge of the unit of the party that was responsible for the poster, we booked Gore under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act,” said an official from Bandra police.

