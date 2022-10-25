Minor aims rockets at Mumbai residential complex; held

Ulhasnagar: A minor was nabbed on Monday for launching a firecracker – a rocket – at a residential complex. He was nabbed within a day after the residents filed a complaint against him.

The residents of that building regularly throw garbage outside the window, the boy told police, hence to teach them a lesson he launched crackers aiming at their home.

The incident was reported at the Hira Panna Building, Gol Maidan area. According to officials, there are more than 20 flats in the building and most of the people residing there were sleeping during the incident.

Navin Multani, 45, one of the residents said, “The rockets started coming inside the home through our windows. We tried to close our window because it was risky that any curtains would have caught fire because of the same.”

Dilip Fulpagare, a senior police inspector said that his act was recorded and the video went viral on social media.

“We immediately launched a search and our detection team nabbed him,” he added. “The boy stays beside the building and has faced trouble due to the garbage that is thrown and decided to teach a lesson to these residents.”

The minor was produced in juvenile court and later sent to a children’s correctional home. A case is registered under IPC 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) 286, 336.