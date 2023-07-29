Police thwart MNS protest against toll on potholed roads in Airoli

Navi Mumbai HT Image

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers assembled at the Airoli Toll Naka to protest against the bad condition of the roads was rounded up by the police on Friday. The party on Wednesday had given an ultimatum to the authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest, failing which they had panned a protest .

On finding that even on Thursday there was no change in the condition of the approach road to Airoli Toll naka , MNS style protest was stated to be held on Friday. “If the authorities cannot provide a decent road for commuters to travel then there should be no collection of toll either. This is the bare minimum that the authorities are expected to do while charging a toll from each and every vehicle that passes through the toll naka. It has been clearly stated to the authorities to repair the road or else MNS will ensure that vehicles go without paying any toll,” said the Vice President MNS Navi Mumbai Nilesh Bankhele.

On Friday the party workers assembled at the toll premises when the police van arrived. “anticipating that we will be protesting, police protection was already present and immediately a van came and took all of the party workers to the station,” said Bankhele.

In 2021 a similar protest was staged by the party wherein the toll booth was taken over by the party workers. “ In 2021 for nearly an hour the Airoli Toll booth was thrown open for motorists to pass without paying any charges. The same action will be implemented if the road is not repaired as presently using the road is very dangerous,” adds Bankhele.

Officials with Mumbai Entry Point (MEP) infrastructure development ltd said of getting the road repaired by next week. “ All potholes present within the approach road to the toll will be filled in two days,” said the General Manager (MEP)Raju Kochre.