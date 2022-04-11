Mob of 40 goes on a rampage in Mankhurd after scuffle; 7 arrested

Mumbai: A mob of about 40 people carrying swords, aluminium rods and wooden sticks went on a rampage in Mankhurd on Sunday night and damaged about 25 vehicles after a scuffle between two auto-rickshaw drivers.

The Mankhurd police has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and arrested seven people.

Police officials said the incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday in the New MHADA colony at Mankhurd after a fight between two auto-rickshaw drivers -- Abdullah Yaquib Shaikh, 32, a resident of the New MHADA colony and another Sonu Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was returning with about 12 persons after Ram Navmi celebrations. The group was chanting Jai Shri Ram, when Shaikh, who was sitting outside his building in the colony, objected to the sloganeering.

After arguments, a scuffle took place between the two of them, as Shaikh insisted that Chaudhary should not resort to sloganeering given the ongoing Ramadan.

Police sub-inspector Ajit Ghadge of the Mankhurd police station said, Chaudhary, who sustained a minor injury to his hand in the scuffle, went to his residence in Jai Hind Nagar near Mankhurd railway station and returned with a group of around 40 people.

The group, which carried swords, wooden sticks and iron rods, went on a rampage, damaging two dozen vehicles parked in the New MHADA colony where Shaikh stays. They also destroyed Shaikh’s auto, said Ghadge.

The attackers, the officer said, broke windshields, window panels, side mirrors and back glasses of the vehicles parked in the society compound and fled after a police team reached the spot.

The Mankhurd police has registered a rioting case against Chaudhary and others following a statement given by Shaikh. The police has also registered a case against Shaikh for allegedly causing hurt to Chaudhary.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey visited the spot later in the night and took stock of the situation, said a police officer.