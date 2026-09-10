Monorail may get safety net, services unlikely to resume before December

Mumbai: Nearly a year after services were suspended, the Mumbai Monorail is still nowhere near resuming operations, despite its revamped system being certified safe for passengers three months ago.

MMRDA is exploring the idea of setting up a safety net under the monorail’s elevated track to prevent any loose material from falling onto citizens and passing traffic. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to officials aware of the developments, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), a subsidiary of MMRDA, wants another three to four months to resume services, as it is exploring the idea of setting up a safety net under the elevated track to prevent any loose material from falling onto citizens and passing traffic, which could have fatal consequences.

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“Between the guideway beams (tracks) and the road, there is no protection to hold any loose material that might fall onto the road,” two people familiar with the Mumbai Monorail told Hindustan Times.

One of the people said that installing this protection would take a couple of months, meaning services could resume around Diwali, in early November. However, the second person said that services are unlikely to resume before December.

“If the route has to be reopened around Diwali, it will be partial, from Chembur to Wadala Depot,” the second person said. This stretch is 8.93 km long, which is around half of the 19.54-km corridor between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle).

By installing a safety net, MMMOCL wants to avoid incidents such as the one in July 2016, when one of the monorail train’s load wheel fell on Ramakrishna Chemburkar Road in Chembur. Fortunately, there weren’t any casualties. There was another scare in January 2015, when a finger plate got dislodged at Mahul. In a monorail system, a finger plate is a metal expansion joint used to bridge the gap between the guideway beams or tracks to accommodate thermal expansion, contraction and structural movement.

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{{^usCountry}} MMMOCL’s caution isn’t without reason. The authority had suspended monorail operations on September 20, 2025, following a series of technical glitches that brought packed trains to a standstill on multiple occasions, putting passengers’ lives at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MMMOCL’s caution isn’t without reason. The authority had suspended monorail operations on September 20, 2025, following a series of technical glitches that brought packed trains to a standstill on multiple occasions, putting passengers’ lives at risk. {{/usCountry}}

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Since then, the network has undergone a major overhaul, including a fleet upgrade, modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling, and track repairs. Following several trials and tests, MMMOCL received a safety approval to resume passenger services from the retired commissioner of metro rail safety on June 3.

Three months on, MMMOCL now wants to install a safety net along the corridor, and this isn’t straightforward. Officials said the challenge is to ascertain if the monorail pillars can withstand the additional load of the safety gear without obstructing the electrical equipment already installed.

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MMMOCL is also considering whether the safety net should cover the entire corridor, from Chembur to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle), or only vulnerable sections where vehicles and pedestrians pass directly underneath. A pilot installation may be undertaken first before extending the system to other sections, depending on the technical assessment, officials said.

Before its services were suspended, the monorail ferried around 18,000 passengers daily, with ridership increasing to nearly 20,000 during the 2025 monsoon season.