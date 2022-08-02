Mother-son duo run over by BEST bus at Sion
A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus allegedly ran over a mother-son duo at Sion Koliwada chowk on Monday afternoon.
According to police, Savitri Deepak Varun, 27, a resident of Antop Hill, had brought her seven-year-old-son Dhanveer to Sion hospital as he had been suffering from cold, fever and cough for the last two days.
After his medical check-up, the mother and son were headed back home. While crossing the road near Domino’s Pizza around 2 pm, a speeding BEST bus headed towards Antop Hill ran over them.
“The mother tried to save her son and eventually, both of them got stuck between the tyre and the mudguard. The BEST bus suddenly took a right turn and the duo could not see it,” an officer from Sion police station said.
The driver was detained and later booked under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He is identified as Guruprasad Ramnaik Jaiswal, 45, who works at Anik bus depot in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.
“We have informed the family of the victim. Her husband Deepak repairs mobiles in Antop Hill area,” the police officer said.
-
Uddhav’s show of support for Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Shiv Sena head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Raut's residence on Monday in a strident expression of his support for his party spokesperson, even as the Enforcement Directorate produced Raut before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which granted the agency custody till August 4. “A Shiv Sainik is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.
-
Fortunes of hundreds of middle-income families is linked to Raut’s case
Mumbai: In Mumbai's Goregaon, better known for its film studios, a 47-acre plot, Siddharth Nagar, or Patra Chawl, seems like a location stuck in a time warp. The plot with overgrown weeds is pock-marked with long-abandoned construction equipment and shells of incomplete buildings. These are structures that by now should have been home to hundreds of middle-income families.
-
Gang member auctioned stolen mobiles from city to bidders in Nepal, Bangladesh
Mumbai: One of the arrested gang members, dealing in stolen mobiles, was part of 43 WhatsApp groups, where hthe accused, 32-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed Abdul Ajij Shaikhauctioned the handsets to resellers from Nepal and Bangladesh after changing the IMEI numbers, reveals a probe. He was living in the Shivaji Nagar area for the past four years and working as an Urdu teacher at a Madrasa at Kurla.
-
Thieves drill hole in wall from a school next door, loot jewellery store in Pune
Thieves looted a jewellery shop in Pune's Kondhwa area by drilling a hole in the common wall between a school, and the shop, said officials. The incident took place between 8:30 pm on July 30 and 10:00 am on July 31. Gold, silver ornaments of worth ₹311,400 were stolen from New Khemande Jewellers, Undri chowk Kondhwa. Owner of New Khemande Jewellers, Malamsingh Rathod filed a complaint. The thieves took advantage of this.
-
Two women arrested for trying to sell newborn girl for ₹4.5 lakh
Mumbai: A 15-day-old baby girl was rescued by the police from two women, who allegedly tried selling the newborn for ₹4.5 lakh. The accused, identified as a resident of Worli, 35, Julia Fernandez, and Shabana Shaikh, 30, who lives in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi were arrested on Sunday. As per the telephonic conversation, the accused agreed to meet them at a nursing home at Sion Koliwada.
