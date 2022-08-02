Mother-son duo run over by BEST bus at Sion

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus allegedly ran over a mother-son duo at Sion Koliwada chowk on Monday afternoon.

According to police, Savitri Deepak Varun, 27, a resident of Antop Hill, had brought her seven-year-old-son Dhanveer to Sion hospital as he had been suffering from cold, fever and cough for the last two days.

After his medical check-up, the mother and son were headed back home. While crossing the road near Domino’s Pizza around 2 pm, a speeding BEST bus headed towards Antop Hill ran over them.

“The mother tried to save her son and eventually, both of them got stuck between the tyre and the mudguard. The BEST bus suddenly took a right turn and the duo could not see it,” an officer from Sion police station said.

The driver was detained and later booked under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He is identified as Guruprasad Ramnaik Jaiswal, 45, who works at Anik bus depot in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.

“We have informed the family of the victim. Her husband Deepak repairs mobiles in Antop Hill area,” the police officer said.