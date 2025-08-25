MSRDC to switch on renewable energy project along Samruddhi Expressway

MUMBAI: The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HHBTMSM) – known as the Samruddhi Expressway – is set to become more than just a high-speed link between Mumbai and Nagpur. Soon, it will also serve as a corridor for renewable energy. Mumbai, India. Feb 17, 2025: Kasara to Amane Village, Thane, as the final 76 km stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Expressway), is set to be opened. Mumbai, India. Feb 17, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has drawn up plans to install hybrid power generation equipment—combining solar panels with wind turbines—along the 701-km stretch of the expressway. To drive this project, MSRDC has incorporated a special purpose vehicle named Mahasamruddhi Renewable Energy Limited.

The project aims to generate significant solar power, initially planned for 150-200 MW, to reduce electricity costs for the expressway’s lighting, tunnels, and interchanges. The initiative also supports the goal of making Samruddhi Mahamarg an energy-efficient “green corridor” and contributes to the state’s overall development and reduced carbon footprint.

Officials say the initiative takes advantage of the expressway’s unique geography as when travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai, the left side of the Samruddhi Expressway always faces south. South-facing is important for solar panels because it maximises sun exposure throughout the day, leading to the highest electricity production. This is because the sun tracks across the southern part of the sky, providing consistent and optimal sunlight during peak hours. “This orientation is ideal for solar installations. In addition, the natural wind velocity and the draft created by speeding vehicles can be harnessed for wind turbines,” an MSRDC official explained.

This mix of solar and wind power is expected to make use of otherwise unused land along the expressway embankments. The project will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, with private players invited to develop and operate the facilities.

In order to move the plan forward, MSRDC has begun the process of appointing a renewable energy consultant. The selected agency will conduct a feasibility study, prepare a detailed project report, and oversee project management. The consultant will also design layout plans, suggest construction methods, analyse costs, and recommend the latest technologies to maximise energy generation and utilisation.

Authorities are hopeful that the project could serve as a benchmark in blending transport infrastructure with clean energy generation. “We want bidders to showcase innovative concepts,” the official said. “This will help us utilise large tracts of unused land along the expressway effectively.”

The Samruddhi Expressway itself has been one of Maharashtra’s most ambitious infrastructure projects. Built in four phases over two and a half years, it links Nagpur in the east with the outskirts of Mumbai in the west. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 520-km section in December 2022, followed by stretches from Shirdi to Bharvir (105 km) in May 2023, Bharvir to Igatpuri in March 2024, and finally the 76 km up to Amane near Thane on June 5, 2025.