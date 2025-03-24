Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday dismissed a driver who was caught watching a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving an e-Shivneri bus on the Mumbai-Pune route. The transport authority acted swiftly after a vigilant passenger recorded the incident near Lonavala on March 22 and forwarded the video to state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. MSRTC driver dismissed for watching cricket while driving; stricter regulations planned

Following the incident, Sarnaik has directed to formulate stricter regulations prohibiting drivers from using mobile phones while driving.

The passenger also shared the clip on social media, tagging ministers and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In response, Sarnaik directed senior MSRTC officials to take strict action, leading to the driver’s dismissal. The private company operating the bus was also fined ₹5,000 for endangering passenger safety.

In a separate incident the same day, another MSRTC driver on the Dadar-Swargate route was reported for talking on his phone while driving. Passenger Nitin Godbole posted about it on social media, asking where to lodge a complaint. His post quickly gained traction, prompting CM Fadnavis to assure action. “The driver was immediately suspended. FIR is in process and more action is underway,” said the CM.

Sarnaik emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of road safety norms. He pointed out that complaints about private transport operators, including rickshaw and taxi drivers using mobile phones while driving, are increasing. To curb such reckless behaviour, the Transport Department is working on new regulations that will impose stringent restrictions on drivers engaging in unsafe practices.

“E-Shivneri is a key service on the Mumbai-Pune route, known for being accident-free. It is crucial to maintain strict discipline among drivers to ensure passenger safety,” Sarnaik said, adding that regular training for drivers employed by private operators is essential.

The government is expected to announce the new regulations soon.