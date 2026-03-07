MUMBAI: In a move that has inconvenienced thousands of students, the University of Mumbai (MU) has stopped BEST bus number 318 from entering its Kalina campus, citing security concerns linked to an ongoing protest by a former research scholar. MU bars BEST bus from Kalina campus citing security concerns; students face longer commute

The restriction was imposed after Rahul Balkhande, also known as Bhadant Vimansa, a Buddhist monk and former research scholar, began an alleged unauthorised protest on the campus over his demands. University officials said the measure was intended to prevent outsiders from entering the premises and gathering in support of the protest.

The decision has disrupted the daily commute of students and staff at the sprawling Vidyanagari campus, many of whom relied on the bus to move within the large academic complex.

Currently, two BEST routes- buses number 313 and 318 - are commonly used to reach the campus. While bus number 313 halts only at the Vidyanagari entrance gate, bus number 318 usually travels through the campus and stops near several key buildings and departments.

Because of this, the 318 route has been a preferred option for many students. However, for nearly a month, the bus has stopped entering the campus and now proceeds directly towards Santacruz from outside the Vidyanagari gate.

Students say the change has increased both travel time and expenses. Many are now forced to take shared autorickshaws from Kurla or Santacruz railway stations to reach their departments, spending an additional ₹30 to ₹35 daily.

A second-year master’s student said the situation is particularly difficult in the mornings when students rush to attend lectures. “In the evening we can sometimes go outside the campus gate to catch the bus. But in the morning we are usually in a hurry, so waiting outside the station becomes difficult,” he said.

He added that if buses stop only outside the gate, it can take nearly 15 minutes to walk to departments such as the Nano Science centre and other academic buildings inside the campus.

University officials maintained that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure. They said individuals from outside the campus had begun visiting to express support for Balkhande’s protest, raising concerns about security for thousands of students, faculty members and staff working or residing on campus.

However, officials from the BEST undertaking said they have not received any formal written communication from the university requesting a change in the route of bus number 318. Despite the absence of a written request, the bus has not been entering the campus for nearly a month.

Meanwhile, advocate Santosh Gangurde, state general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), criticised the university’s decision, saying campuses should encourage open dialogue and the free exchange of ideas.

He alleged that instead of addressing the concerns raised by Bhadant Vimansa, the administration had taken steps that restrict people from meeting him. Gangurde described the move to stop public buses from entering the campus as administrative suppression and said the student organisation would raise the issue further.